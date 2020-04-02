Radiohead guitarist Ed O’Brien has shared his first solo single since recovering from suspected coronavirus symptoms.

The psychedelic new track entitled ‘Olympik’ is the third single to be lifted off the guitarist’s upcoming solo debut ‘Earth’, under his EOB moniker.

“Kaleidoscope will start to spin/Shaking up all the mess we’re in,” O’Brien sings on the single. “Gonna shake it up, all the mess we’re in.”

Listen to ‘Olympik’ below:

It is the first song from O’Brien since he recently came down with suspected coronavirus symptoms.

He said he had been suffering flu-like symptoms for a while that appeared similar to those of COVID-19 and he had self-isolated.

The guitarist has since posted a message saying he has fully recovered.

Taking to Instagram, he said: “Hello everybody. I just want to say I’m better. Thank you to everybody who sent such love and lovely messages. I’m really fine now. I had it for about two weeks. I didn’t get tested but I’m pretty certain it was [coronavirus].

“I just want to send love and strength to all of you that are going through it at the moment, love and strength to our NHS, our amazing NHS and all our health workers and everybody who’s been amazing.”

His latest track follows previous singles ‘Shangri-La’ and ‘Brasil’. O’Brien will release ‘Earth’, which was produced by regular PJ Harvey collaborator Flood, on April 17.

Among the musicians to contribute to ‘Earth’ are O’Brien’s Radiohead bandmate Colin Greenwood, Portishead guitarist Adrian Utley, Wilco drummer Glenn Kotche, Omar Hakim, Nathan East, Laura Marling, David Okumu of The Invisible, Adam ‘Cecil‘ Bartlett, Richie Kennedy, Marcelo S. Silva, Flood and Catherine Marks.

You can see the tracklist for EOB’s ‘Earth’ below.

1. Shangri-La

2. Brasil

3. Deep Days

4. Long Time Coming

5. Mass

6. Banksters

7. Sail On

8. Olympik

9. Cloak of the Night