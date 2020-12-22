Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood writes Christmas letter to fans

Radiohead‘s Jonny Greenwood has written a Christmas letter to the band’s fan community.

The letter accompanies a new website the band have set up where fans can send their loved ones Radiohead-themed festive cards.

“Usually this letter is a happy gambol through a year of touring,” Greenwood wrote. “Or recording. Or something musical. But there’s nothing to talk about this year, except absences. It’s been a year of music (and friendships) exclusively down wires – and I hope we don’t get too used to that.

He added: “Right now, I just feel this: I hope you are all safe and well and not too scared, or too bored.

“I also hope that somehow we can be part of making music for you soon, and that the pleasure of making music, and hearing music, whether in a gig, concert hall, church, or at home with friends – is not forgotten in this desolate year.”

Read the full letter below (via Reddit).

Radiohead’s new series of customisable digital greeting cards have been shared via their online “public library”. Fans can personalise their own card to send to their friends, with drop-down menus allowing the card to be modified.

“Outside text” options include “FA LA LA”, “LA-LA” and more (which correspond to different Radiohead-themed card artwork), while interior text options include “EVERYTHING IS ROSY”, “IN LIEU OF EMPTINESS”, “SUNLIT UPLANDS STILL AWAIT” among more selections.

Earlier on in the coronavirus pandemic, the band launched ‘At Home With Radiohead’, broadcasting notable past gigs via YouTube back in April and vowing to share them on a weekly basis “until either the restrictions resulting from [the] current situation are eased, or we run out of shows”.