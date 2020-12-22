Radiohead share apocalyptic-themed digital greeting cards

Radiohead have shared a series of customisable digital greeting cards via their online “public library”.

Fans can personalise their own card to send to their friends, with drop-down menus allowing the card to be modified. As per the band’s MO, both text and art options are appropriately cryptic and apocalyptic-themed.

“Outside text” options include “FA LA LA”, “LA-LA” and more (which correspond to different Radiohead-themed card artwork), while interior text options include “EVERYTHING IS ROSY”, “IN LIEU OF EMPTINESS”, “SUNLIT UPLANDS STILL AWAIT” among more selections.

Radiohead also noted no data whatsoever will be stored when using their digital card creation tool.

“THIS FESTIVE CARD IS FOR YOU TO MAKE AND SEND TO ACQUAINTANCES NEW AND OLD,” a message reads on their website.

“NO ELEMENT OF DATA PLACED ONTO IT WILL BE STORED BY RADIOHEAD. PLEASE DON’T RUN. THIS IS STILL A LIBRARY.”

You can make your own digital card and share them via a custom link from Radiohead’s Public Library website.

As reported by Pitchfork, Radiohead member Jonny Greenwood shared a festive message with fans alongside their new website feature.

“Right now, I just feel this: I hope you are all safe and well and not too scared, or too bored,” he said.

“I also hope that somehow we can be part of making music for you soon, and that the pleasure of making music, and hearing music, whether in a gig, concert hall, church, or at home with friends – is not forgotten in this desolate year.”