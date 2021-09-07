Radiohead share teaser hinting at 20th anniversary reissues of ‘Kid A’ and ‘Amnesiac’

Radiohead have shared a new teaser hinting at a joint 20th anniversary reissue of their early 2000s albums, ‘Kid A’ and ‘Amnesiac’.

The two albums, which were released seven months apart, have celebrated their 20th birthdays in the last year, and the band appear to now be working towards a new anniversary celebration incorporating both albums.

In a 30-second teaser video, soundtracked by ‘Amnesiac”s opening track ‘Packt Like Sardines In a Crushd Tin Box’, a pair of hands attempts to tape together CD copies of ‘Kid A’ and ‘Amnesiac’, with some eventual success. It hints at a combined physical release of both albums to celebrate their 20th anniversaries.

See the teaser clip below:

Last year, Radiohead guitarist Ed O’Brien teased to NME that fans might be in for something special to celebrate the two albums.

“Due to the nature of it, I can’t fully reveal anything – but there have been talks about ways of doing something,” he said of potential reissues and celebrations. “Everything gets thrown up in the air with coronavirus, so a lot of ideas are being mooted.

“It would be nice to honour it, but then there’s the struggle – how can you get that excited about an album that came out 20 years ago? I can’t. I’m thankful it was a moment and know that it means a lot to people, but it was a long time ago.”

The comments came after frontman Thom Yorke revealed in 2019 that the band were planning to do something “really cool” with material from ‘Kid A’ and ‘Amnesiac’ in the coming years.

“I recently found this box file of all the faxes I was sending and receiving from Stanley [Donwood, visual artist] about the artwork and they’re hilarious,” said Yorke. “I’ve got all this stuff, pages and pages and photocopies, that I just left strewn around the studios.

“Nigel [Godrich, producer] picked them up and thought, ‘We’d better keep these.’ I was so focused and at the same time angry, confused, paranoid. I’m looking at all these people involved, going ‘Who the fuck are these people?!’ We’re going to do something really cool with all that material.”