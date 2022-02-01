Radiohead side-project The Smile announce UK and European tour

Radiohead side-project The Smile have announced a UK and European tour for 2022 – see all the details below.

The trio – comprising Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood and Sons of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner – released their debut single ‘You Will Never Work In Television Again’ and its follow-up ‘The Smoke’ earlier this month.

The Smile then took to the stage for three gigs at the Magazine venue in London over the weekend (January 29/30), with each performance being live-streamed online.

Today (February 1) it’s been confirmed that the band will hit the road this spring for a run of European headline shows. Kicking off in Zagreb on May 16, the tour also includes appearances in Vienna (May 17), Prague (19), Berlin (20), Stockholm (23), Oslo (24) and Amsterdam (27).

Yorke and co. will then return to these shores for a two-night billing at the Roundhouse in Camden, London on May 29/30. Further UK concerts are scheduled for Edinburgh’s Usher Hall (June 1) and Manchester’s Albert Hall (2).

It’s also been announced today that The Smile will perform at Primavera Sound 2022 in Barcelona (weekend two) as part of an additional European run between June 4 and July 20. Additional festival shows are planned for the Montreux Jazz Festival, Open’er Festival, TW Classic among others.

Tickets for the group’s European headline tour go on general sale here this Friday (February 4) at 10am GMT. Fans who are signed up to The Smile’s mailing list can access a pre-sale at 10am GMT tomorrow (February 2).

You can see the full list of dates in the official tour poster above.

In a four-star review, NME hailed the group’s recent London performance as “meticulous, captivating stuff”.

“It’s a stunning show – of course, it should be,” the review added. “This is an Academy Award-nominated composer, a Mercury-nominated jazz drummer and… well… Radiohead, and they’ve brought all their toys to share. All hail The Smile.”