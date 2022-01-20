Radiohead side project The Smile announce worldwide ticket ballot for London shows

Radiohead side project The Smile have confirmed details of a ticket ballot for fans from around the world for their upcoming London shows at Magazine.

The group – comprising Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood, plus Sons Of Kemet’s Tom Skinner – announced the three live shows earlier this month (January 5), due to take place across January 29 and January 30.

The trio said in a press release: “We have been overwhelmed with how quickly the three shows on 29th & 30th sold out. Thank you so much for the response.

“We wanted to try to make this a global audience in the venue as well as online, so we’ve held back some venue tickets for sale – a pair for every country in the world across the three shows. We would love it if you could join a show timed to suit your motherland’s time zone.”

The time zones for tickets are:

– Saturday 8pm for EMEA

– Sunday 1am for the Americas

– Sunday 11am for APAC

Ballot entries must be submitted by 10pm GMT on January 23. Winners will then receive an email from Dice with a private link to purchase a pair of tickets for their specific time zone by January 24. Fans can enter the ballot here.

All three livestream broadcasts will also be available to ticketholders as on-demand replays for 48 hours from 2pm GMT on January 30.

The Smile released their debut single ‘You Will Never Work In Television Again’ on January 5, produced by Yorke and Greenwood’s long-time collaborator Nigel Godrich.

Speaking to NME last year, Greenwood said the new side project “came about from just wanting to work on music with Thom in lockdown”.

“We didn’t have much time, but we just wanted to finish some songs together,” he said. “It’s been very stop-start, but it’s felt a happy way to make music.”