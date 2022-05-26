Watch Radiohead side-project The Smile debut new track ‘Bodies Laughing’

Radiohead side-project The Smile debuted a new song called ‘Bodies Laughing’ during a recent show in Berlin – check out the footage below.

The trio – comprising Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood and Sons Of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner – are currently out on a European headline tour in support of their debut album ‘A Light For Attracting Attention’, which came out earlier this month.

Last Friday (May 20) saw The Smile perform an unreleased number as part of a 16-track set at the German capital’s Tempodrom venue (via Setlist.FM).

Advertisement

Footage of the first ‘Bodies Laughing’ airing has since emerged online. “So, yesterday we wrote another new song,” Yorke told the crowd. “So we’re gonna try and play it.” You can watch it here:

Earlier on the tour, The Smile treated fans in Zagreb, Croatia to another new track titled ‘Friend Of A Friend’.

Meanwhile, the group have joined the line-up for Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds’ show at All Points East in London this summer.

You can see the band’s remaining European and UK dates for 2022 below, and find any remaining tickets (UK) here.

MAY

27 – Amsterdam, Paradiso

29 – London, Roundhouse

30 – London, Roundhouse

Advertisement

JUNE

1 – Edinburgh, Usher Hall

2 – Manchester, Albert Hall

4 – Lille, L’Aéronef

6 – Paris, Philarmonie de Paris

7 – Paris, Philarmonie de Paris

8 – Lyon, Les Nuits de Fourvière

10 – Barcelona, Primavera Sound

12 – Dijon, Festival VYV Les Solidarites

24 – Reims, La Magnifique Society

25 – Werchter, TW Classic Festival

27 – Luxembourg, The Neumünster Abbaye

29 – Gdynia, Open’er Festival

JULY

5 – Barcelona, Poble Espanyol

6 – Madrid, Noches del Botánico

8 – Lisbon, Coliseum

11 – Nimes, Festival de Nimes

12 – Montreux, Montreux Jazz Festival

14 – Milan, Fabrique Milano

15 – Ferrara, Piazza Trento Trieste

17 – Macerata MC – Arena Sferisterio

18 – Rome, Auditorium Parco della Musica

20 – Taormina, Teatro Antico di Taormina

AUGUST

28 – All Points East, London

In a four-star review of The Smile’s ‘A Light For Attracting Attention’, NME wrote: “In cutting some new shapes, this supergroup have been set loose to make some of the most arresting and satisfying music of their careers. Christ, it sounds like they’re having fun – or, at least, as much fun as can be had in trading in this kind of jazzed-up misery.”