Radiohead side project The Smile share debut single ‘You Will Never Work In Television Again’

Radiohead side project The Smile have shared their debut single, ‘You Will Never Work In Television Again’ and announced three live shows.

The group – which is comprised of Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood, plus Sons Of Kemet’s Tom Skinner – premiered the song during their Live At Worthy Farm secret show last year.

‘You Will Never Work In Television Again’ was produced by Yorke and Greenwood’s long-time collaborator Nigel Godrich.

“Turn the lights down low, put the bullet on you,” Yorke sings on the punky track. “You’ll never work in television again.” Listen to it below now.

Later this month, The Smile will play three consecutive live shows within 24 hours at Magazine London. The gigs will be held with a seated audience in the round, while they will also be broadcast in real-time via a livestream. Each show will feature the band’s performance and a cinematic film from director Paul Dugdale (The Rolling Stones, Adele, Paul McCartney).

Physical and livestream tickets will go on general sale from 9am on January 7, with physical passes available here and livestream tickets here. Fans can also sign up to The Smile’s mailing list to access a pre-sale.

The three performances will take place at the following times:

January 29

Show 1: 8pm GMT

January 30

Show 2: 1am GMT

Show 3 11am GMT

All three livestream broadcasts will also be available to ticketholders as on-demand replays for 48 hours from 2pm GMT on January 30.

Last month, footage emerged of Yorke performing The Smile’s ‘Free In The Knowledge’ at the Royal Albert Hall from an event held in October 2021. In the video, the musician dedicated the song to his fellow UK musicians while poking fun at chancellor Rishi Sunak’s pandemic call for artists to retrain in other disciplines.

Speaking to NME last year, Greenwood said the new side project “came about from just wanting to work on music with Thom in lockdown”. “We didn’t have much time, but we just wanted to finish some songs together,” he said. “It’s been very stop-start, but it’s felt a happy way to make music.”