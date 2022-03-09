Radiohead side-project The Smile share mysterious new clip

Radiohead side-project The Smile have shared a mysterious new clip.

The short video shows a slab of the band’s name being pressed on a Heidelberg Platen Press which was first introduced in the early 1900s for the printing press.

It is unclear whether the clip, which you can watch below, is referring to the pressing of a forthcoming album by the band.

The equipment in the clip could also be a reference to Peaky Blinders, which is also set in the 1900s. Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood recently contributed new and original music to the sixth and final season of the show, which premiered on February 27.

“Thom Yorke and Johnny Greenwood contributed some original stuff,” director Anthony Bryne recently told NME. “I’m over the moon about all of that. The music has always been really important historically, and I was really keen to bring a dramatic score into it. We’re using that much more in this season. It’s a much heavier season so the score is taking things in a very different direction.

“It’s always about Tommy [Shelby] and his headspace. That’s what I keep going back to.”

The trio – also comprising Sons of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner – released their debut single ‘You Will Never Work In Television Again’ and its follow-up, ‘The Smoke’, earlier this year.

The band will hit the road this spring for a run of European headline shows. Kicking off in Zagreb on May 16, the tour also includes appearances in Vienna (May 17), Prague (19), Berlin (20), Stockholm (23), Oslo (24) and Amsterdam (27).

Yorke and co. will then return to these shores for a two-night billing at the Roundhouse in Camden, London on May 29/30. Further UK concerts are scheduled for Edinburgh’s Usher Hall (June 1) and Manchester’s Albert Hall (2).

In a four-star review, NME hailed the group’s recent London performance as “meticulous, captivating stuff”.

“It’s a stunning show – of course, it should be,” the review added. “This is an Academy Award-nominated composer, a Mercury-nominated jazz drummer and… well… Radiohead, and they’ve brought all their toys to share. All hail The Smile.”