Radiohead side project The Smile to share new track, ‘Skrting On The Surface’

Radiohead side-project The Smile will share a new track called ‘Skrting On The Surface’ tomorrow (March 17).

The band, which consists of Radiohead’s Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood and Sons Of Kemet’s Tom Skinner, announced the news on social media with a link to a YouTube video for ‘Skrting On The Surface’ that will premiere tomorrow afternoon.

The song was first performed by the band at Glastonbury’s Live At Worthy Farm event 2021 and more recently at a series of back-to-back gigs in London.

It follows on from two previously released singles, ‘The Smoke‘ and ‘You’ll Never Work In Television Again‘.

Last week (March 10), The Smile unveiled details of a new one-time single pressing for these two singles.

The single is a limited 7″ pressing and fans can win a copy of the single by entering a lottery, with tickets available at selected record stores around the world between March 12-24. You can find a full list of the participating record stores here.