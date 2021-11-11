Radiohead team up with Epic Games for ‘KID A MNESIA EXHIBITION’

Radiohead have announced that they’ve teamed up with Epic Games to deliver a new “virtual exhibition” called ‘KID A MNESIA EXHIBITION’.

Described as “an upside-down digital/analogue universe”, it’s been created from original artwork by Thom Yorke and Stanley Donwood and sound design by Nigel Godrich to commemorate 21 years of Radiohead’s ‘Kid A’ and ‘Amnesiac’ albums.

It follows a teaser trailer for the exhibition that was shared by Playstation back in September, which featured ‘Kid A’ track ‘Everything In Its Right Place’, and a collection of Radiohead logos etched on a virtual wall.

‘KID A MNESIA EXHIBITION’ was originally conceived as a physical installation, but after a number of obstacles – including the coronavirus pandemic – thwarted plans, it has now been moved beyond the physical world.

Yorke and Donwood, along with ‘Kid A’ and ‘Amnesiac’ producer Godrich, have joined forces with video/computer artist and creative director Sean Evans, theatre set designer Christine Jones, interactive producer Matthew Davis, his studio [namethemachine], and game developers Arbitrarily Good Productions to reimagine ‘KID A MNESIA EXHIBITION’ in a “non-corporeal form that would enhance and emphasise the inseparable nature of these sounds and visions”. Epic Games Publishing have been enlisted to put it out into the world.

‘KID A MNESIA EXHIBITION’ will be available beginning November 18 as a free download for PlayStation 5 (here), PC and Mac at the Epic Games store. You can watch a trailer below.

‘KID A MNESIA EXHIBITION’ can be considered “a mutant re-engineering” of ‘KID A MNESIA’, the multiple format triple-album release marking the 21st anniversary of Radiohead’s ‘Kid A’ and ‘Amnesiac’ albums,” according to a press release.

The triple album ‘KID A MNESIA’ – made up of both ‘Kid A’ and ‘Amnesiac’ alongside a newly compiled third disc titled ‘Kid Amnesiae’ – was released via XL Recordings on November 5, including the previously unheard track, ‘If You Say The Word’.

In a four-star review of ‘Kid Amnesiae’, NME‘s Andrew Trendell wrote: “Casual Radiohead fans of ‘No Surprises’ and the bangers will likely find little pleasure here. If you were someone who stood at the back at Glastonbury the other year waiting for ‘Creep’ then look elsewhere, but if you’re a hardcore completist then dive right right in.

“Ultimately, ‘Kid Amnesiae’ not only offers a mood piece, but also a companion and secret history behind the making of two essential, landmark records – and the rebirth of a great band.”

Meanwhile, Radiohead have added their full discography to Bandcamp.

As announced by the platform last month, all nine of the band’s studio albums are now available to purchase, alongside a host of live albums, compilations and rarities.