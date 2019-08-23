Thom Yorke announces new limited-edition zine featuring Laurie Spiegel, Luca Guadagnino and more

Profits will go to Greenpeace

Thom Yorke has curated a new, limited-edition zine featuring interviews with artists, activists and musicians. The one-off venture is a collaboration with Crack Magazine.

Titled Crack Magazine Present I See You, the hundred-page zine features interviews with artists and activists handpicked by the Radiohead frontman. The following eight interviewees answered the same set of questions posed to them by Yorke:

Synth pioneer Laurie Spiegel

Climate activist George Monbiot

Poet and writer Harry Josephine Giles

Contemporary artist Amy Cutler

Fashion designer Jun Takahashi

Call Me By Your Name and Suspiria remake director Luca Guadagnino

Experimental musician Kali Malone, and

Artist Christian Holstad.

“[Their] disparate answers are presented together alongside a patchwork of visual fragments from each interviewee’s world,” the zine’s official description reads. I See You will also include a foreword by Yorke and art by longtime Radiohead collaborator Stanley Donwood and Dr. Tchock.

Some of Yorke’s questions can be seen in photos previewing the zine: “What does resistance in 2019 look and/or sound like? How does it dance?” and “What is a personal fear you’d like to conquer? Or at least come to terms with.” Yorke himself also answers the questions in a preface.

I See You is “an expansion” on the themes explored in Yorke’s cover story for Crack Magazine a few months ago: “an assessment of anxieties, futures, sustainability and opposition”. In that same profile, Yorke revealed that Radiohead plan to “do something really cool” with material from ‘Kid A’ and ‘Amnesiac’.

Though Crack Magazine and the official Radiohead W.A.S.T.E HQ store have sold out of zines, it’s still available from XL Recordings for £20. It’s expected to ship September 13. Profits from the zine will go to Greenpeace.

In June, Yorke released his third solo album, ‘ANIMA’, alongside a “one-reeler” directed by Paul Thomas Anderson. This past week, he also released the song ‘Daily Battles’, a collaboration with Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea that will appear in Edward Norton’s new film, Motherless Brooklyn.