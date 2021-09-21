Radiohead to release video for ‘If You Say The Word’ this week

Radiohead are releasing a music video for their recently shared song ‘If You Say The Word’ this week – it lands on Thursday (September 23).

‘If You Say The Word’, a previously unreleased track from the early 2000s, was shared earlier this month to announce ‘KID A MNESIA’, a new triple album reissue celebrating 20 years of ‘Kid A’ and ‘Amnesiac’.

Along with reissues of the two albums, Radiohead will also release ‘Kid Amnesiae’, an album of unreleased rarities from the era including ‘If You Say The Word’.

Advertisement

The new video is directed by Kasper Häggström and will be released at 3pm BST on Thursday.

Watch a preview of the visual below:

A video for ‘If You Say The Word’ is coming later in the week, directed by Kasper Häggström https://t.co/71Dy1uXhNE pic.twitter.com/oesgkC9nzn — Radiohead (@radiohead) September 21, 2021

‘KID A MNESIA’ will be available in the following formats: deluxe LP (limited edition 3xLP cream vinyl + 36-page hardback art book), Kid Amnesiette (a limited and numbered edition cassette [limited to 5000] + 36-page booklet), indie exclusive limited edition red vinyl 3xLP, black vinyl 3xLP, 3xCD and 3-volume digital formats.

Two art books by Thom Yorke and Stanley Donwood cataloguing the visual works created during the ‘Kid A’ / ‘Amnesiac’ era will also be published on November 4.

You can find out more and pre-order Radiohead’s ‘KID A MNESIA’ here.

Advertisement

Radiohead and PlayStation have also announced a new ‘virtual exhibition’ themed around the band’s forthcoming reissues.

A trailer was revealed this month for an accompanying PlayStation experience to the albums, featuring ‘Kid A’ opening track ‘Everything In Its Right Place’, and a collection of Radiohead logos etched on a virtual wall.

Details are scant about the release, but PlayStation describes it as “An upside-down digital/analogue universe created from original artwork and recordings to commemorate 21 years of Radiohead’s Kid A and Amnesiac. Coming in November 2021.”