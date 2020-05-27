Radiohead to stream classic ‘Live At The Astoria’ show in full

Radiohead are due to stream their classic 1994 show held at The Astoria in London – see the teaser below.

The concert will be broadcast via YouTube at 10pm tomorrow evening (May 28) as part of the band’s ongoing series of archive performance uploads.

Announcing the upcoming stream, Radiohead tweeted: “One from deep down in the vaults this week, we’re dusting off Live At The Astoria, London from May 1994.” The message captioned a brief clip of the classic performance.

One from deep down in the vaults this week, we're dusting off Live At The Astoria, London from May 1994. Premieres tomorrow 10pm UK / 2pm PT / 5pm ET: https://t.co/0gMAJbiBgj pic.twitter.com/USGza0eCJd — Radiohead (@radiohead) May 27, 2020

Thom Yorke and co. took to the stage at the now-defunct, iconic London venue on May 27, 1994. During their 17-track set, the group played tracks such as ‘Creep’, ‘My Iron Lung’, ‘Fake Plastic Trees’ and ‘Just’.

Radiohead officially released the show through their Live at the Astoria VHS and DVD in 1995 and 2005 respectively, the first of which coincided with the arrival of ‘The Bends’ on that same date (March 13).

The band’s weekly series, launched in a bid to entertain fans during lockdown, has included a ‘Kid A’-era show from Dublin, a bill-topping date at 2016’s Lollapalooza Berlin, a 2009 Buenos Aires gig and the group’s 2012 Coachella headline set.

Meanwhile, a white vinyl repress of Radiohead’s 2016 album ‘A Moon Shaped Pool’ is set for release as part of next month’s inaugural #LoveRecordStores day. The online event is being held in place of the rearranged Record Store Day 2020, which has been postponed twice due to the coronavirus crisis.