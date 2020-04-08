Radiohead to stream classic live shows daily until lockdown ends

Radiohead are set to begin sharing a number of classic live concerts in a bid to keep fans entertained during the current lockdown.

Taking to Instagram this evening (April 8), the Oxford group announced that they would be releasing shows to YouTube on a daily basis “until either the restrictions resulting from [the] current situation are eased, or we run out of shows.”

“Which will be first? No-one knows,” they added.

The series will begin at 10 pm tomorrow (April 9) with the band’s ‘Live From a Tent In Dublin’ performance, which took place at Punchestown Racecourse in 2000 – you can tune in here.

Radiohead said in a statement: “Now that you have no choice whether or not you fancy a quiet night in, we hereby present the first of several LIVE SHOWS from the Radiohead Public Library now coming to Radiohead’s YouTube channel.”

The message was accompanied by live footage of the band performing their ‘Kid A’ classic ‘The National Anthem’. You can watch the preview clip above.

The announcement comes after Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien shared his first solo single since recovering from suspected coronavirus symptoms. Released under his EOB moniker, ‘Olympik’ is set to appear on his debut solo album ‘Earth’.

O’Brien had previously said he’d been self-isolating due to suffering flu-like symptoms that appeared similar to those of COVID-19. He later posted a message saying he had fully recovered.

“I just want to send love and strength to all of you that are going through it at the moment, love and strength to our NHS, our amazing NHS and all our health workers and everybody who’s been amazing,” he said.