Radiohead to stream Coachella 2012 headline set in full tonight

Radiohead are set to stream their full 2012 Coachella headline set tonight (April 30).

It’s the latest instalment in the band’s current YouTube series, where they share archival footage of classic gigs from across their career.

The band headlined Coachella 2012 alongside The Black Keys and Dr Dre & Snoop Dogg, and the full set will be available to stream from 10pm BST, 5pm ET and 2pm PT.

The band have shared a ‘Kid A’-era show from Dublin, a headline show at 2016’s Lollapalooza Berlin and a 2009 Buenos Aires gig so far from the new series, which will continue on a weekly basis “until either the restrictions resulting from [the] current situation are eased, or we run out of shows.”

Earlier this week, Radiohead guitarist Ed O’Brien revealed that the band had discussed plans to tour in 2021, but are now rethinking the plans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The band finished up their touring for last album ‘A Moon Shaped Pool’ in 2018, and drummer Philip Selway said back in February that the band were set to take “a year away” from music in 2020.

Both frontman Thom Yorke and O’Brien have had to cancel forthcoming tours with their respective solo projects set for 2020.

Last night (April 29), Yorke performed a special quarantine version of a brand new song called ‘Plasticine Figures’ on The Tonight Show hosted by Jimmy Fallon.

O’Brien, meanwhile, shared his debut solo album as EOB earlier this month – read the NME interview with the guitarist all about the new record and the future of Radiohead here.