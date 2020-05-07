Radiohead to stream their 2006 Bonnaroo Festival set tonight

Radiohead will stream their 2006 Bonnaroo Festival set on YouTube later tonight (May 7).
The band are entertaining fans during lockdown with the weekly video series, which sees them sharing archive footage of classic gigs from across their career.
Following last week’s stream of their 2012 Coachella headline set, Radiohead will now stream their Bonnaroo set from 2006 on YouTube at 10PM UK time tonight. You’ll able to watch the gig in the below video when it premieres.
In an Instagram post about this week’s choice of gig, Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood said that they’d tracked down “the original desk audio” to accompany footage of the Bonnaroo show.
“It’s easily, comfortably, the best festival experience I’ve ever had in America,” he added. “I hope the heat, dust, and smell of fine Southern whiskey comes over as well as the songs – and I hope that we get back to live music soon.”
You can see Radiohead’s 2006 Bonnaroo setlist below.
There There
2 + 2 = 5
15 Step
Weird Fishes/Arpeggi
Exit Music (for a Film)
Kid A
Dollars and Cents
Videotape
No Surprises
Paranoid Android
The Gloaming
The National Anthem
Climbing Up the Walls
Nude
Street Spirit (Fade Out)
The Bends
Myxomatosis
How to Disappear Completely
Encore:
You and Whose Army?
Pyramid Song
Like Spinning Plates
Fake Plastic Trees
Bodysnatchers
Lucky
Idioteque
Karma Police
Encore 2:
House of Cards
Everything in Its Right Place
Last month, guitarist Ed O’Brien revealed that Radiohead had been planning to tour again in 2021 — but those plans have now been put on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak.