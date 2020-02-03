Radiohead to take “a year away” from music in 2020

Radiohead drummer Philip Selway has said that the band plan to take “a year away” from working together in 2020 to focus on their other projects.

The band’s last album was 2016’s acclaimed ‘A Moon Shaped Pool‘. For fans awaiting new material, it looks like you’ll have to wait until next year at the earliest.

“There are always conversations going on, but we’ve always got other projects going on,” Selway told NME. “This is kind of the year away from Radiohead, but we will pick that up again.”

Asked if 2021 would mark Radiohead’s big return, Selway replied: “We’ll see. We’re talking.”

While Radiohead recently uploaded their entire discography to Youtube and delighted fans by sharing 18 hours of previously unreleased ‘OK Computer’ outtakes and launching a ‘Public Library’ featuring an extensive catalogue of rarities and archive footage, members have also been busying themselves with solo projects.

Frontman Thom Yorke wrote the soundtrack to horror movie Suspiria in 2018 before releasing acclaimed solo album and short-film ‘ANIMA’ last year, while guitarist Ed O’Brien has been sharing songs from his upcoming Brazil-inspired solo album as EOB.

As for Selway, he’s also planning to get to work on his third solo album.

“For me, [2020 will be spent] writing and recording,” he told NME. “I’m just concentrating on that.”

He added: “Watch this space. It always surprises me how things can develop. I never expected to be doing soundtrack work before. All of these things are to develop your musicality and bring their own raft of ideas with them.”