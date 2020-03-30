Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien posts update after saying he “most probably” has coronavirus

Radiohead guitarist Ed O’Brien has posted an update saying he is feeling “much better” after he recently revealed that he “most probably” got coronavirus.

A week ago (March 23), O’Brien said he had been suffering flu-like symptoms for a while that appeared similar to those of Covid-19 and he had self-isolated.

He has since posted a message saying he has fully rececovered.

Taking to Instagram, he said: “Hello everybody. I just want to say I’m better. Thank you to everybody who sent such love and lovely messages. I’m really fine now. I had it for about two weeks. I didn’t get tested but I’m pretty certain it was it [coronavirus].

“I just want to send love and strength to all of you that are going through it at the moment, love and strength to our NHS, our amazing NHS and all our health workers and everybody who’s been amazing.”

O’Brien is among a host of musicians to announce a probable coronavirus diagnosis. Bon Jovi keyboardist David Bryan recently announced that he’d tested positive for coronavirus, while Andrew Watt, songwriter for Post Malone and Cardi B, revealed he had the virus, alongside a member of the Australian heavy rock band Ocean Grove.

Elsewhere in the music community, New Orleans DJ Black N Mild recently died after contracting the virus and Universal Music Chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge was recently reportedly hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19.

John Prine has also recently been in a “critical condition” after a “sudden onset” of coronavirus.

Ed O’Brien is set to release his debut solo album next month under the EOB moniker.

O’Brien will release ‘Earth’ on April 17. The LP includes the previously released track ‘Brasil’, and was produced by regular PJ Harvey collaborator Flood.