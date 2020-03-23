Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien says he “most probably” has coronavirus

Radiohead guitarist Ed O’Brien says he has “most probably” got coronavirus.

Sharing a statement on Twitter, O’Brien revealed that he’s been suffering flu-like symptoms for a while that appear similar to those of Covid-19.

“It is most probably the coronavirus,” he writes. “I’ve lost my sense of smell and taste and it’s been like a dose of flu.” He adds that he’s “in good spirits and getting better”.

“I haven’t been tested because it’s not readily available and also I think the tests are more important and valuable for the vulnerable in our community.

“I’m expecting a full recovery and am of course self-isolating,” the message concludes. “Take care of yourselves and one another. Sending love and strength.”

Sending love and strength EDX pic.twitter.com/tCAyzqMwkB — Ed O'Brien (@EOBOfficial) March 23, 2020

O’Brien becomes the latest musician to announce a probable coronavirus diagnosis. On Saturday (March 21), Bon Jovi keyboardist David Bryan announced that he’d tested positive for coronavirus, while Andrew Watt, songwriter for Post Malone and Cardi B, revealed he has the virus, alongside a member of the Australian heavy rock band Ocean Grove.

Elsewhere in the music community, New Orleans DJ Black N Mild recently died after contracting the virus earlier in the week, while last week Universal Music Chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge was reportedly hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19.

Ed O’Brien is set to release his debut solo album next month under the EOB moniker.

O’Brien will release ‘Earth’ on April 17. The LP includes the previously released track ‘Brasil’, and was produced by regular PJ Harvey collaborator Flood.