Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien shares new solo song ‘Santa Teresa’ – listen

It previews the guitarist's upcoming debut solo album

Radiohead guitarist Ed O’Brien has shared new solo song ‘Santa Teresa’.

It comes after he teased his first solo material last week under the name EOB.

The Radiohead guitarist previously said in April that he hoped to release his first record by September, and in a tweet announcing the new song, he says that “this is the sound of Santa Teresa… with songs to come soon. Hear the song below.

O’Brien told The Pedal Show earlier this year that he had been working with producers Flood (U2, PJ Harvey) and Catherine Marks (Wolf Alice, The Big Moon) on the album.

The guitarist has been promising his debut solo album since 2016, at which time he said it would be released the following year.

Then, in 2017, he shared more details about the record, stating that it was going to be inspired by Brazil Carnival, before confirming a 2019 release date earlier this year.

In an interview with NME earlier this year, O’Brien said that the record was massively inspired by nature, saying: “It’s massive. It’s been part of where I’ve done all of my writing, where it started. Being in the countryside, being inspired. Some of the recording happened in the countryside too. I know that one of the reasons it came about was going back to the country and having that clarity.”

Radiohead last released an album with 2017’s ‘A Moon Shaped Pool’, and O’Brien said that “we’ve got some stuff that we were talking about,” regarding the band’s next steps.