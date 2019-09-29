Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien teases first new solo material – listen

Exciting....

Ed O’Brien has shared what appears to be the first snippet of music from his debut solo album.

The Radiohead guitarist previously said in April that he hoped to release his first record by September. Judging by the 10 second clip – a droney snippet of ’80s synths and guitars – and the caption “Coming soon”, it seems that new music is imminent.

The musician told The Pedal Show earlier this year that he had been working with producers Flood (U2, PJ Harvey) and Catherine Marks (Wolf Alice, The Big Moon) on the album.

A studio band will appear on the LP (the title of which is currently unknown) including The Invisible’s Dave Okumu, bassist Nathan East, and drummer Omar Hakim who previously appeared on David Bowie’s ‘Let’s Dance’.

O’Brien previously said the album was inspired by attending Carnival while he was living in Brazil.

He also told NME in April that the album is hugely influenced by the natural world. “It’s massive. It’s been part of where I’ve done all of my writing, where it started,” he said. “Being in the countryside, being inspired. Some of the recording happened in the countryside too. I know that one of the reasons it came about was going back to the country and having that clarity.”

In April O’Brien said that he plans to tour the record and was in the process of putting a band together with a “funk and jazz focus”.