Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood is selling his own olive oil

Radiohead‘s Jonny Greenwood has started selling his own olive oil, made on his own farm in the Le Marche region of Italy.

‘Greenwood Oil’ is on sale now via Radiohead’s W.A.S.T.E. website and features design from the band’s longtime visual collaborator Stanley Donwood. It retails at £60 per bottle.

Announcing the run, Greenwood tweeted: “The w.a.s.t.e. store has started selling the oil from the olive farm in Italy where I now spend all my time outside of music – and Stanley Donwood has kindly designed the label.

“It’s only a few bottles, but I’m really proud of the final product, for all that this is what rockstarsofacertainage* seem to drift into doing,” he added, later noting: “It’s Sting we’re all thinking of.”

Greenwood went on: “It’s an addictive thing though, harvesting and pressing this glorious fruit, and spending more and more time with Italian friends in this beautiful country,” Greenwood continued, before closing his message in a local Italian dialectic:

“Mejo de cusci’ non se trova. Jemo a manga!” he concluded, translated as: “You can’t find any better than that. Let’s go eat!”

Elsewhere, Radiohead‘s drummer Philip Selway has said that the band will release new material “of some sort” in the “next couple of years”.

In January, Selway said that he and his bandmates would be meeting up early this year to start putting things in motion. “We’re going to get together at the start of [2023], and I’m sure we’re going to start looking at other ideas for what comes next,” he said.

Now, the drummer has told Prog Magazine [via MusicNews]: “We’re always talking about stuff. But in terms of an actual kind of collective project, beyond the ‘Kid A’ and ‘Amnesiac’ stuff that we’ve been doing [2021’s ‘Kid Amnesia’ reissue project and interactive exhibition], it’s kind of further down the line for us when that will happen. We’re talking about that, but at the moment everybody’s doing their own thing.”