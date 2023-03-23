Radiohead’s Philip Selway announces 2023 UK solo tour

Philip Selway has announced a string of upcoming UK shows, following the release of his latest solo album.

The Radiohead drummer is currently gearing up to hit the road as part of an upcoming solo tour – which kicks off in May.

The six UK performances will follow a series of dates from across Europe, including the Café Del La Danse in Paris and the Columbia Theater in Berlin. From there, the UK leg of the tour will begin in Glasgow on May 15, and run through until May 21, where it ends in Manchester.

Live performances will also be held in Leeds, Birmingham and Bristol, as well as a slot at London’s Union Chapel on May 18. Tickets and a full list of tour dates can be found here.

The tour follows the release of Selway’s most recent studio album, ‘Strange Dance’, which was released last month. The release marks his third solo album, following on from 2014’s ‘Weatherhouse’.

Speaking with NME in January, Selway explained that he considered working on the project to be a “life-affirming process”, and described the final product as one that maintained a level of “intimacy”.

“Coming into it, I knew the soundscape I wanted in it. I wanted it to be tall, broad and able to contain all of these different musical elements,” he said.

“Within that, I knew I wanted there to be an intimacy to it too,” he continued. “I got that from the way I delivered the vocals and the lyrical content. It’s almost like pillow talk and very conversational … I wanted to make a record that people could lose themselves in and find their own stories and safe spaces.”

Selway first announced the album and shared the lead single ‘Check For Signs Of Life’ back in October. From there, he released ‘Picking Up The Pieces’ the following month and, more recently, the title track ‘Strange Dance’.

Elsewhere in his interview with NME, he opened up about the future of Radiohead – adding that the members have already begun “talking about future plans”.

“We have got together and we’re talking about future plans, but in the immediate future we’ve all got other projects which we’d all like to see through properly,” he said. “There’s a collective desire to make music in some form or other amongst the five of us. We all really value that musical relationship, and that’s been there for 38 years. It remains really important to us.”

The conversation follows on from previous comments made by the drummer, which caused headlines after he confirmed that Radiohead were “going to get together” at the start of this year.

Radiohead have also teased a 20th anniversary issue of their sixth studio album, ‘Hail To The Thief’, which was released in 2003.