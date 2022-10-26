Radiohead’s Philip Selway announces new solo album ‘Strange Dance’

Radiohead drummer Philip Selway has announced details of a new solo album ‘Strange Dance’ – listen to lead single ‘Check For Signs Of Life’ below.

Selway’s third solo record is due to be released on February 24 via Bella Union and is available to pre-order here.

The 10 songs on ‘Strange Dance’ were written by Selway at home on piano and guitar and feature guest appearances from musicians including Hannah Peel, Adrian Utley, Quinta, Marta Salogni, Valentina Magaletti and Laura Moody.

The musician has previously released two records outside of the Oxford band’s catalogue – 2010’s ‘Familial’ and its 2014 successor ‘Weatherhouse‘. Selway has also more recently undertaken work writing scores for the Rambert Dance Company and soundtracks for the films Let Me Go and Carmilla.

“The scale of it was very deliberate for me, from the outset,” he said of the new record. “I wanted the soundscape to be broad and tall but somehow get it to wrap around this intimate vocal at the heart of it”.

He continued: “One of the things I’ve liked about this record is it’s me as a 55-year-old not trying to hide that fact. It feels kind of unguarded rather than seeing that ageing process as something that needs to be hidden.

“I wanted it to have that space so if you’re listening to it you can lose yourself in it. Almost like a refuge.”

‘Strange Dance’ tracklist

01. ‘Little Things’

02. ‘What Keeps You Awake At Night’

03. ‘Check For Signs Of Life’

04. ‘Picking Up Pieces’

05. ‘The Other Side’

06. ‘Strange Dance’

07. ‘Make It Go Away’

08. ‘The Heart Of It All’

09. ‘Salt Air’

10. ‘There’ll Be Better Days’

In other recent Radiohead news, Dave Chappelle covered the band’s ‘Creep’ during the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in Los Angeles on September 27.

Foo Fighters previously brought Chappelle on stage to cover the Radiohead classic at their huge gig at Madison Square Garden in New York City last summer. It’s a cover Chappelle has performed multiple times previously, including one time with Ed Sheeran.