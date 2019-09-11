Radiohead’s Thom Yorke to appear on BBC Radio 4’s ‘Desert Island Discs’

Essential listening

Radiohead singer Thom Yorke has been announced as one of the latest castaways on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs.

The iconic radio series, which first aired in 1942, invites guests to choose eight pieces of music, a book and a luxury item that they would take to an imaginary desert island, where they will be marooned for the rest of their life.

The BBC has now confirmed that Yorke will appear on Sunday 22 September, as the show airs between 11.15-12.00PM.

Fronted by Lauren Laverne, Desert Island Discs has won legions of fans for the way in which guests are encouraged to tell stories of their life as they choose their eight pieces of music.

Laverne became the permanent host in July 2019, following a period as a stand-in presenter after her predecessor Kirsty Young was diagnosed with fibromyalgia.

Meanwhile, Yorke last month released ‘Daily Battles’, a new song featuring Flea from Red Hot Chili Peppers.

The Radiohead frontman, who released his latest solo album ‘ANIMA’ in June, was approached by filmmaker and Fight Club star Edward Norton to pen the track for his upcoming film, Motherless Brooklyn.

Thom Yorke also recently shared a new EP compiling four remixes of his ANIMA’ song ‘Not The News’. The collection features a six-minute extended mix of the track as well as reworks from Mark Pritchard, Clark and Equiknoxx with Time Cow & Gavsborg.