Radiohead’s Thom Yorke: “I was once asked to appear on ‘Strictly Come Dancing'”

Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke has revealed that he was once invited to appear on Strictly Come Dancing.

Yorke, who is renowned for busting a few dance moves as evidenced by the video for ‘Lotus Flower’, which you can watch below, made the admission during an interview with BBC 6 Music presenter Shaun Keaveny. You can listen to the clip at 1:42:30 here.

When asked if he had a gun pointing at him, which would would he do Strictly or I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!, Yorke immediately replied: “Oh Strictly,” before he added: “I think they asked me once in the early days of the programme. I was like ‘you what’? I’m pretty sure I got the call from the office one day.”

Happy Mondays dancer Bez was said to be in talks to be a contestant on this year’s edition of the BBC 1 programme. But he wasn’t among the contestants when the show returned at the weekend.

Meanwhile, earlier today (September 11) the BBC confirmed that Yorke will also be making an appearance on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs.

The iconic radio series, which first aired in 1942, invites guests to choose eight pieces of music, a book and a luxury item that they would take to an imaginary desert island, where they will be marooned for the rest of their life.

Yorke is set to appear on the show on September 22.

Meanwhile, Yorke last month released ‘Daily Battles’, a new song featuring Flea from Red Hot Chili Peppers.

The Radiohead frontman, who released his latest solo album ‘ANIMA’ in June, was approached by filmmaker and Fight Club star Edward Norton to pen the track for his upcoming film, Motherless Brooklyn.

Yorke also recently shared a new EP compiling four remixes of his ANIMA’ song ‘Not The News’. The collection features a six-minute extended mix of the track as well as reworks from Mark Pritchard, Clark and Equiknoxx with Time Cow & Gavsborg.