Radiohead‘s Thom Yorke has paid tribute to rapper and producer MF DOOM, who recently passed away at the age of 49.

News of DOOM’s death was confirmed on Thursday night (December 31) by his wife Jasmine, who posted a tribute on the hip-hop legend’s Instagram account.

She revealed DOOM (real name Daniel Dumile) died on October 31, 2020. His cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

Tributes have since been pouring in, and among those offering their condolences is Yorke, who collaborated with DOOM on a couple of occasions throughout his career.

“Am so sad to hear MF Doom’s passing,” he tweeted. “He was a massive inspiration to so many of us, changed things.. for me the way he put words was often shocking in it’s genius, using stream of consciousness in a way i’d never heard before.”

In 2009, Yorke remixed DOOM’s ‘Gazzillion Ear’, a track that was offered as a bonus cut on the rapper’s final solo album, ‘Born Like This’.

In addition to the remix, Yorke and Radiohead bandmate Jonny Greenwood also appeared on the 2012 DOOM and Jneiro Jarel track ‘Retarded Fren’, taken from the Butter Edition of the pair’s JJ DOOM LP, ‘Key To The Kuffs’.

DOOM once hinted that a joint album with Yorke was in the works, however the project never materialised.

Speaking to 3D World magazine in 2011, he said he was doing “some stuff” with the Radiohead frontman, adding that he was “cool” and had “a lot of ill ass ideas and shit.”

“We’re working on some duets, some duet songs and shit. Just like preliminary shit but we’ll probably end up doing a whole record together,” he said.

Meanwhile, Flying Lotus has revealed that he and DOOM were working on an EP together before the rapper’s passing.

After paying tribute to DOOM on Twitter, a fan suggested to FlyLo that fans had been anticipating more collaborations from the two, specifically a longer project, to which he revealed that the they had actually been working on such a project.

“I hate to say this but we were actually working on an EP,” he wrote. “There were more songs that I haven’t even heard.” He didn’t give anymore details, but it sounds as if they didn’t get to wrap it up before his untimely death.

Elsewhere, Lupe Fiasco has paid tribute to MF DOOM with a new freestyle.