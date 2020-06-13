Radiohead‘s 1997 album ‘OK Computer’ has topped the BBC’s ‘Ultimate 90s Album’ listener poll, beating the likes of Oasis, Nirvana and R.E.M.

Listeners of Fearne Cotton’s show ‘Sounds of the 90s’, broadcast on Radio 2 and BBC Sounds, were asked to vote from a shortlist of albums compiled by a panel of music industry figures including Radio 2’s head of music and Mercury Prize head judge Jeff Smith, Radio 2 DJ Trevor Nelson and Scissor Sisters‘ Ana Matronic.

Oasis were the only band to appear twice, with ‘(What’s The Story) Morning Glory’ coming second and ‘Definitely Maybe’ coming fourth.

The full top 10 is as follows:

1. Radiohead – ‘OK Computer’

2. Oasis – ‘(What’s The Story) Morning Glory’

3. Nirvana – ‘Nevermind’

4. Oasis – ‘Definitely Maybe’

5. R.E.M. – Automatic For The People’

6. Pulp – ‘Different Class’

7. Alanis Morissette – ‘Jagged Little Pill’

8. The Verve – ‘Urban Hymns;

9. Primal Scream – ‘Screamadelica’

10. U2 – ‘Achtung Baby’

Reacting to Radiohead’s victory, the band’s drummer Philip Selway said: “Working with [producer] Nigel Godrich on the album really freed us up and gave our sessions a sense of having the run of school after all the teachers had gone home.

“My favourite track on the album is ‘Let Down’, we recorded that song in a spooky Tudor manor house just outside Bath, and whenever I hear it I can easily place myself back amongst the five of us playing late at night, in a wood panelled candlelit room feeling ever so slightly strung out.”

Meanwhile, Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien has reassured fans that the prospect of the band reconvening to make a new album “will definitely happen.”