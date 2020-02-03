News Music News

Actress Rae Dawn says she slept with Mick Jagger when she was 15

Nick Reilly
Rae Dawn and Mick Jagger (Picture: Getty)

Actress Rae Dawn has alleged that she slept with Mick Jagger when she was underage.

The actress, who is best known for her roles in Commando and The Color Purple, claims that the Rolling Stones frontman wooed her when she was just 15-years-old and he was married to his first wife Bianca Jagger.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, the now 58-year-old said that Jagger was unaware of her age but didn’t ask.

She claimed that they spent the night together in New York in 1977.

“He never asked me how old I was and I never told him. It never came up. I remember thinking he was really cute. He had tousled hair. I thought, ‘Oh man, he is beautiful'”, she said.

Mick Jagger
Mick Jagger (Picture: Maria Moratti/Getty Images)

The pair reportedly spent a subsequent day together in the recording studio, before heading to a Fleetwood Mac concert at Madison Square Garden.

But Rae, who later appeared in the video for Jagger’s 1985 track ‘Just Another Night’, says it took place in “a different era” and stressed that Jagger should not be vilified.

While the age of consent was 17 at the time, Jagger cannot face criminal charges as the statute of limitations for reporting second-degree rape lasts 20 years.

She added: “He did nothing wrong. He didn’t make me do anything I didn’t want to do.

“It was the 1970s, a different era. I wasn’t a victim. I don’t want him to get into trouble about this. It wasn’t traumatising. I knew what I was doing. I wasn’t an innocent schoolgirl. I always acted a lot older than I was. I was a grown-up at 15.”

Jagger was married to Bianca from 1971-78.

