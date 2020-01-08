News Music News

Rae Sremmurd’s brother arrested after “stepdad is shot and killed”

The incident occurred on Monday.

Nick Reilly
Rae Sremmurd
Rae Sremmurd (Getty)

The stepfather of hip hop duo Rae Sremmurd has reportedly been shot dead by their half-brother.

Floyd Sullivan, who was in a lengthy relationship with Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi’s mother Bernadette, is thought to have died on Monday after a shooting in Tupelo, Mississippi.

As TMZ reports, Tupelo Police Department were called to a property where Floyd was found with several gunshot wounds. He is believed to have died on the scene.

Michael Sullivan, the 19-year-old half-brother of the duo, is being held for psychiatric evaluation.

A statement from the Tupelo Police Department confirmed: “There were no other injuries reported in the home and no other suspects are being sought at this time.”

The 62-year-old is thought to have had a close relationship with the duo and helped raise them since they were in middle school.

While the duo are yet to specifically respond to the incident, Swae Lee posted an Instagram selfie on Monday night with a heartbroken emoji.

He added on Twitter yesterday: “I pray this world let’s [sic] me keep some compassion”.

The duo are arguably best known for their 2016 hit ‘Black Beatles’ which features Gucci Mane and scored the duo a number one on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart and number two in the UK.

In May last year, Swae Lee teamed up with Madonna on ‘Crave’, taken from her latest album ‘Madame X‘.

 

 

 

