Rae Sremmurd’s Slim Jxmmi arrested at LAX, but his lawyer blames “miscommunication”

Rae Sremmurd‘s Slim Jxmmi was arrested at LAX last Sunday (August 7) after border authorities discovered there was an outstanding warrant for his arrest in Georgia, according to TMZ.

It’s reported that the warrant stemmed from a previous arrest for marijuana possession with intent to sell. Jxmmi – real name Aaquil Brown – is now being held in custody in Los Angeles without bail.

TMZ claim that Georgia authorities have already gotten a judge to authorise extradition from LA to Georgia.

Per the outlet’s report, the maximum sentence in the Georgia case is 30 years in prison.

However, Brown’s lawyer Steve Sadow has since told Pitchfork that there has been a “miscommunication” between law departments.

In the previous case, the rapper had entered a plea in Cobb County, Georgia, and received five years’ probation.

Back January, Slim Jxmmi was arrested for alleged battery following a domestic violence report by his former girlfriend. That case was dropped when she recanted her testimony the following month.

In June, Sadow claimed in a statement that “someone filed an untruthful complaint [about Slim Jxmmi] with the Cobb County Police Department”. But a magistrate judge dismissed the subsequent probation violation warrant in July, according to Sadow.

“Unfortunately, the Cobb County Probation Office was not made aware that the arrest warrant was dismissed and thus failed to withdraw its probation violation warrant,” Sadow said.

“When Aaquil came back from Canada into LA airport, he was arrested on the probation violation warrant. We expect that warrant to be withdrawn in the next day or so, and then Aaquil will be released.”

Under the name Slim Jxmmi, Brown has performed as one half of hip hop duo Rae Sremmurd since 2008, alongside his brother, Swae Lee.