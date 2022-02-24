Rae Sremmurd’s Slim Jxmmi’s battery case dropped

Rae Stremmurd’s Slim Jxmmi will not now face a battery charge that was filed against him earlier this year.

Jxmmi was arrested on a battery charge in Miami in January after allegedly assaulting his partner following an argument.

As reported on NBC6 at the time, Miami police arrested the rapper – real name Aaquil Brown – at an apartment on January 25 and charged him with one count of battery.

Advertisement

Now, the charge, which was filed in Miami-Dade County, has been dropped (via Pitchfork).

According to TMZ, prosecutors were unable to proceed with the case after Jxmmi’s girlfriend recanted her testimony. The case was closed yesterday (February 22), online court records show.

Brown’s partner took to social media to deny that she was assaulted at the time.

“Dade County y’all are wrong for this. I told you guys he did not hit me,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

“Every officer you guys had in my face are wrong for this. No hands were put on anybody, I stated it more than once. It was a loud argument and the police were called. You guys turn nothing into something. It’s our sons first birthday tomorrow, what’s wrong with y’all?”

An attorney for Slim Jxmmi told Pitchfork that his client should not have been arrested.

Advertisement

NME has contacted a representative for Rae Sremmurd for comment.

Under the name Slim Jxmmi, Brown has performed as one half of hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd since 2008, alongside his brother, Swae Lee.

Known for hits like ‘Black Beatles’ and ‘No Type’, the duo’s last project was 2018’s ‘SR3MM’.

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.