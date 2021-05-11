Rag ‘n’ Bone Man, Pink! and the Lewisham and Greenwich NHS choirs closed this year’s BRIT Awards.

Their emotive performance of ‘Anywhere Away From Here’ is available to buy now and will see all proceeds going to NHS charities.

Introducing the final performance of the night, host Jack Whitehall described the song as “a powerful reflection of the new hop that we’ve found; there’s light at the end of the tunnel.”

He added: “A massive big up to the key workers here tonight and across the country. We will never be able to thank you guys enough. It’s been a year of fear and isolation, but music has an incredible power to connect us.

“We will never again take for granted the chance to gather like this.”

You can see a clip of the performance here:

The performance came after Dua Lipa received the night’s biggest award for Best Album for ‘Future Nostalgia’.

Dua Lipa dedicated the award to Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewole, who died trying to rescue a woman who had fallen from London Bridge in April. She also dedicated the award to Joaquin Garcia, another who attempted to save the woman.

She said: “Jimi tragically did not survive…they knowingly put themselves in danger even though they were strangers to each other and to the woman.

“It would be fitting if they were recognised with a bravery award … you have touched the hearts of a whole nation and we will never forget you.”

This year’s BRIT Awards ceremony opened with Coldplay performing their new single ‘Higher Power’ from a pontoon on the River Thames. Dua Lipa, Arlo Parks, Headie One and more also took to the stage at The O2 Arena throughout the evening.

Winners include Haim (International Group), Arlo Parks (Breakthrough Artist), Dua Lipa (Female Solo Artist and Best British Album) and J Hus (Male Solo Artist).

You can see a full list of the winners here.