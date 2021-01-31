Rag N’ Bone Man says police interrupted his birthday karaoke session

Rag N’ Bone Man has claimed that police officers were called round to his house after reports of a party – only to discover the artist and his housemate performing a karaoke duet.

The ‘Human’ singer took to Twitter to tell the story of “some cuntchops” alerting the police on Friday night (January 29), presumably on the suspicion that a larger social gathering was taking place in violation of coronavirus lockdown laws.

Upon arrival, however, officers discovered that the scene was an entirely legal birthday celebration featuring an homage to an ’80s pop classic.

Advertisement

“Some cuntchops tried to grass me up for having a birthday party last night. The old bill came in the house to find find me and my housemate Chris doing a karaoke duet of ‘waiting for a star to fall’,” Rags wrote.

Some cuntchops tried to grass me up for having a birthday party last night.

The old bill came in the house to find find me and my housemate Chris doing a karaoke duet of “waiting for a star to fall” 😂 — Rags (@RagNBoneMan) January 30, 2021

Friday also saw Rag N’ Bone Man – real name Rory Charles Graham – confirm that his new 14-track album ‘Life By Misadventure’ will arrive on April 23 via Columbia, as well as share the music video for new single ‘All You Ever Wanted’.

Watch the video below.

“I’d felt sad looking around Brighton and London where I grew up… remembering all those cool places that aren’t there anymore,” the singer explained of the inspiration behind the track.

Advertisement

‘Life By Misadventure’ was largely produced by Mike Elizondo (Eminem, Fiona Apple, Alanis Morissette) at his studio near Nashville. Recorded “like a live album”, the project contains contributions from drummer Daru Jones (who worked on Jack White‘s ‘Lazaretto’) and guitarist Wendy Melvoin (Prince‘s The Revolution).

“We had quite a time to live with the songs this time around,” Rag N’ Bone Man explained. “Too often, how I’d done things before, was that we’d written a song and I had to sing it the same day, and that was the version we’d use on the album. This way, it was far easier to get real emotion into the music.”

You can pre-order ‘Life By Misadventure’ here.