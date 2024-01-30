Rag N’ Bone Man announced as headliner for Newcastle’s In The Park Festival

Rag N’ Bone Man has been announced as the latest headliner for Newcastle’s In The Park Festival 2024.

Set to take place later this spring, the 2024 instalment will see the brand new festival take place in Leazes Park on May Bank Holiday weekend.

Now, British singer Rag N’ Bone Man has been added to the line-up – set to take to the Newcastle stage as one of the headline acts for this year’s edition.

Advertisement

Having burst onto the scene in 2016 with his hit track ‘Human’, the singer – whose real name is Rory Charles Graham – has since gone on to win multiple BRIT Awards and top the UK albums charts with his 2017 debut album. He joins previously announced headliner Tom Grennan as a headline artist for In The Park 2024.

Grennan is set to headline the opening night of the new event (Friday, May 3), while Rag N’ Bone Man will take to the main stage on the Sunday (May 5).

The first of to be held in the city, Newcastle’s new In The Park festival is described by promoters as “a welcome new addition to the North East’s festival landscape, bringing together an eclectic mix of genres and top tier performers to the city.”

It also boasts an outdoor main stage as well as an array of bars and food concessions. More artists for the 2024 instalment are set to be announced in the coming weeks. Pre-sale tickets will be available tomorrow (January 31) from 10am GMT, while general on sale starts on Friday (February 2). Buy tickets here.

In other Rag ‘N’ Bone Man news, last month the singer-songwriter was confirmed as one of the latest acts to appear at the 2024 edition of Latitude Festival.

Advertisement

The festival will be returning to Suffolk’s Henham Park from July 25-28, and will also see performances from Duran Duran, Kasabian, Keane and London Grammar.