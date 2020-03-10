Rage Against The Coronavirus: People are sharing this ‘Killing In The Name’ hand-washing tutorial

A hand-washing tutorial is being shared by fans of Rage Against The Machine as it can be soundtracked by singing the lyrics to ‘Killing In The Name’.

Visual guides to the proper technique for washing one’s hands with soap and water are being widely shared across the world following this year’s global outbreak of coronavirus.

After a list of songs with 20 second-choruses to sing along to while thoroughly washing your hands was shared last week, a new tutorial which features the lyrics to RATM’s 1992 song ‘Killing In The Name’ is now being shared on social media.

Among those to share the guide was the fan-run and band-approved Rage Against The Machine Twitter account @RATM, who captioned the guide with “washing in the name of…”.

Washing in the name of… On this occasion it's best you do what they tell ya pic.twitter.com/unDdBh1HDh — RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE (@RATM) March 9, 2020

“On this occasion it’s best you do what they tell ya,” the tweet adds in a nod to ‘Killing In The Name”s most famous lyric.

The tutorial follows on from one made by Foals earlier this week, with the band releasing a hand-washing video soundtracked by the ‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost – Part 2’ album track ‘Wash Off’.

The outbreak of coronavirus has had a damaging impact on the music industry, with this month’s SXSW Festival being cancelled. A number of major tours has also been postponed or cancelled, with the likes of Pearl Jam, Miley Cyrus and Madonna all having their live plans affected by the ongoing health crisis.