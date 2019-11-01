It looks like Rage Against The Machine are reuniting for a 2020 tour

Bring it on.

Rage Against The Machine are reportedly set to reunite for a string of comeback shows in 2020.

The rock icons, who last performed in 2011, will join forces once more for a string of US gigs, including a headline set at Coachella Festival.

The shows were quietly announced on Instagram this morning, with the band’s longtime associate Wayne Kamemoto confirming their authenticity to Forbes.

According to the Instagram post, they will begin the comeback in El Paso on March 26, ahead of two further shows in Las Cruces and Phoenix on March 28 and March 30 respectively. Their Coachella headline set will then take place on the weekends of April 10 and April 17. The same image was also shared by guitarist Tom Morello on Instagram earlier this week.

Despite not playing since 2011, Rage’s guitarist Tom Morello, bassist Tim Commerford and drummer Brad Wilk have been active in the supergroup Prophets of Rage – alongside members of Cypress Hill and rapper Chuck D.

The confirmation of their apparent comeback is a marked contrast to Morello’s comments earlier this year, when he urged fans not to “wait around” for their return.

“There’s no news on the Rage Against The Machine front,” he told HardDrive online. “The times demand people standing up. That’s what I’m doing with my stuff, what Prophets Of Rage is doing. Don’t wait around for Rage Against The Machine. Form your own band and get it done.”

The band’s most recent record came in 2000’s ‘Renegades’ – which saw them covering tracks from the likes of Bob Dylan, The Rolling Stones and Bruce Springsteen.

A year later, Commerford, Morello and Wilk joined the late Chris Cornell to form Audioslave, before eventually making their live return with a string of live shows in 2007.

They also made headlines in the UK in 2009, after backing a successful campaign for ‘Killing In The Name Of’ to secure the Christmas No.1 spot. They defeated X Factor winner Joe McElderry, which marked the first time that a winner of the singing show had failed to bag the festive top spot since 2005.

The victory saw them returning to the UK in June 2010 for a massive celebration gig in London’s Finsbury Park.

Yesterday, My Chemical Romance also announced their comeback, which will begin with a show in Los Angeles at the end of December.