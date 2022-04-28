Mad Cool has launched two new events for 2022, Mad Cool Sunset and the Andalucia Big Festival.

The original Madrid festival will take place between July 6-10, with the likes of Metallica, Muse, The Killers, Haim and Florence + The Machine set to perform.

Organisers have now announced Mad Cool Sunset, a one-day concert that’s scheduled for Saturday, September 10. It’ll remain a fixture on the festival calendar from now on, according to a press release.

Rage Against The Machine will headline this year’s inaugural edition, which will also host sets from Biffy Clyro, Run The Jewels, Glass Animals, Stereophonics, Yard Act, Sports Team, Nova Twins and more.

Ticket details are expected to be confirmed “soon” – you can see the full line-up below and find more information here.

Madrid! We’ll be back on September 10th at Mad Cool Sunset 🌄 Rage Against The Machine, Biffy Clyro, Glass Animals, Stereophonics, Run The Jewels and many more. Will you be there? Tickets coming soon #MadCoolSunset pic.twitter.com/XHafTxTH6e — Mad Cool Festival (@madcoolfestival) April 22, 2022

Additionally, Mad Cool will put on the new Andalucia Big Festival at Sacaba Beach in Malaga between September 8-10. Rage Against The Machine, Muse and Jamiroquai (European exclusive) are due to headline.

Other confirmed acts include Biffy Clyro, Glass Animals, Years & Years, Michael Kiwanuka, Paolo Nutini, AURORA and Lucy Dacus. According to organisers, further names will be added to the bill “soon”.

Tickets for the first Andalucia Big Festival go on sale tomorrow (April 29) at 12pm CEST (11 am BST. You can purchase yours from here and see the official line-up poster below.

Per a press release, the three-dayer will host three stages with a varied and eclectic musical program for all audiences: pop, indie, rock, electronic and new trends with top artists, as well as emerging talent that will make the event a unique experience.

The original Mad Cool Festival is expanding to a five-day event this summer as it celebrates its fifth anniversary.

Organisers previously promised that they were “working very hard to compensate [attendees]” in 2022 with “an unforgettable experience” after both of their 2020 and 2021 festivals were cancelled due to COVID.

Rage Against The Machine, who haven’t performed live since 2011, are also set to headline Reading & Leeds 2022 in August alongside Arctic Monkeys, Dave and more.

Muse, meanwhile, recently returned to the stage at a tiny gig in Devon ahead of releasing their ninth album ‘Will Of The People’ on August 26. The trio will headline the Isle Of Wight Festival in June.

Next month, they’ll play two intimate charity gigs at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith, London.