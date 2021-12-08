Rage Against The Machine and Run The Jewels join Rock en Seine 2022 line-up

Rage Against The Machine and Run The Jewels have been added to the line-up for next year’s Rock en Seine headliners.

Both bands have been added to the Paris festival, which will take place across four days – an extension to the normal three day event – between August 25-28, 2022 at the Domaine National de Saint-Cloud.

An extra date has been added for the two acts on August 30 with more acts set to be announced in the coming weeks. Tickets go on general sale on December 14 at midday and can be purchased here. They join previously announced headliners Tame Impala, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Jamie xx and Kraftwerk.

It comes after Rage and Run The Jewels were originally set to play the festival in 2020 but had to cancel due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Once again, Rage Against The Machine has chosen Rock en Seine for their national exclusive show next summer. It’s been 14 years since their last performance at the festival in 2008 and so the anticipation for them to return back to France couldn’t be greater,” said GM of Rock en Seine Festival Matthieu Ducos.

“We are so excited that this legendary band is now joining the already amazing Rock en Seine 2022 line up.”

The latest date comes after both bands were announced for next year‘s Reading & Leeds 2022 alongside Arctic Monkeys, Bring Me The Horizon, Halsey, Dave, Megan Thee Stallion.

More big names added to the rest of that line-up include Polo G, Little Simz, Circa Waves, Griff, Fever 333, Wolf Alice, Fontaines D.C., Jack Harlow, Enter Shikari, Madison Beer, Run The Jewels, Måneskin, and Bastille.

Meanwhile, Rage recently issued a powerful statement on Kyle Rittenhouse being acquitted of first-degree murder and four other felonies.

Skillet’s John Cooper in turn hit out at the band, questioning the authenticity of their political opinions.