Rage Against The Machine announce rescheduled ‘Public Service Announcement’ tour dates

Rage Against The Machine have shared their new tour itinerary, with half of their dates now set to take place in early 2023.

The band, who first announced their second reunion back in 2019, were set to begin their ‘Public Service Announcement’ tour in March 2020. Ongoing complications surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, however, has forced the tour to be rescheduled several times over – the most recent of which came in January, where half the tour was postponed from April to July and the other half was postponed indefinitely.

Now, the band have confirmed that the North American tour will take place across two legs. The first will commence in July 2022, while the second will see the band performing from late February through to early April 2023. Run The Jewels, who were originally announced as the opening act for the tour, will retain that slot for every date except the band’s appearance at Festival D’Ete De Quebec in Quebec City.

View the announcement below:

The band have also announced that, while all purchased tickets will be honoured, those unable to attend the rescheduled dates must file a request for one by March 15. All remaining tickets for the band’s tour are available via their website.

2021 saw Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello release two new solo albums: ‘The Atlas Underground Fire’ and ‘The Atlas Underground Flood’. The albums featured contributions from acts such as Bruce Springsteen, Eddie Vedder, Bring Me The Horizon, IDLES and Chris Stapleton.

Both albums received four-star reviews from NME. “‘The Atlas Underground Fire’ sounds like the definitive mixtape of future rock & roll, with Morello’s gnarly riffs very much a part of that progression,” the review read for the former.

The latter, meanwhile, was praised as being “bold, brilliant and surprising”. “‘Flood’ finds Tom Morello out to prove that, just like his beloved electric guitar, he has a fascinating future indeed,” it read.

Rage Against The Machine’s rescheduled ‘Public Service Announcement’ tour dates are:

JULY 2022

9 – East Troy, Alpine Valley Music Theatre

11 and 12 – Chicago, United Center

15 – Ottawa, Ottawa Bluesfest

16 – Quebec City, Festival d’été de Quebec

19 – Hamilton, FirstOntario Center

21 and 23 – Toronto, Scotiabank Arena

25 – Buffalo, Keybank Center

27 – Cleveland, Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

29 – Pittsburgh, PPG Paints Arena

31 – Raleigh, PNC Arena

AUGUST 2022

2 and 3 – Washington D.C., Capital One Arena

8, 9, 11, 12 and 14 – New York City, Madison Square Garden

FEBRUARY 2023

22 – Las Cruces, Pan American Center

24 – El Paso, Don Haskins Center

26 and 28 – Glendale, Gila River Arena

MARCH 2023

3 and 5 – Oakland, Oakland Arena

7 – Portland, Moda Center

9 – Tacoma, Tacoma Dome

11 – Vancouver, Pacific Coliseum

13 – Calgary, Scotiabank Saddledome

15 – Edmonton, Rogers Place

17 – Winnipeg, Canada Life Centre

19 and 20 – Minneapolis, Target Center

22 – Sioux Falls, Denny Sanford Premiere Center

28 – Kansas City, T-Mobile Center

30 – St. Louis, Enterprise Center

APRIL 2023

1 and 2 – Detroit, Little Caesars Arena