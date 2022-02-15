Rage Against The Machine announce rescheduled ‘Public Service Announcement’ tour dates

Rage Against The Machine have shared their new tour itinerary, with half of their dates now set to take place in early 2023.
The band, who first announced their second reunion back in 2019, were set to begin their ‘Public Service Announcement’ tour in March 2020. Ongoing complications surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, however, has forced the tour to be rescheduled several times over – the most recent of which came in January, where half the tour was postponed from April to July and the other half was postponed indefinitely.
Now, the band have confirmed that the North American tour will take place across two legs. The first will commence in July 2022, while the second will see the band performing from late February through to early April 2023. Run The Jewels, who were originally announced as the opening act for the tour, will retain that slot for every date except the band’s appearance at Festival D’Ete De Quebec in Quebec City.
View the announcement below:
— Rage Against The Machine (@RATMofficial) February 15, 2022
The band have also announced that, while all purchased tickets will be honoured, those unable to attend the rescheduled dates must file a request for one by March 15. All remaining tickets for the band’s tour are available via their website.
2021 saw Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello release two new solo albums: ‘The Atlas Underground Fire’ and ‘The Atlas Underground Flood’. The albums featured contributions from acts such as Bruce Springsteen, Eddie Vedder, Bring Me The Horizon, IDLES and Chris Stapleton.
Both albums received four-star reviews from NME. “‘The Atlas Underground Fire’ sounds like the definitive mixtape of future rock & roll, with Morello’s gnarly riffs very much a part of that progression,” the review read for the former.
The latter, meanwhile, was praised as being “bold, brilliant and surprising”. “‘Flood’ finds Tom Morello out to prove that, just like his beloved electric guitar, he has a fascinating future indeed,” it read.
Rage Against The Machine’s rescheduled ‘Public Service Announcement’ tour dates are:
JULY 2022
9 – East Troy, Alpine Valley Music Theatre
11 and 12 – Chicago, United Center
15 – Ottawa, Ottawa Bluesfest
16 – Quebec City, Festival d’été de Quebec
19 – Hamilton, FirstOntario Center
21 and 23 – Toronto, Scotiabank Arena
25 – Buffalo, Keybank Center
27 – Cleveland, Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
29 – Pittsburgh, PPG Paints Arena
31 – Raleigh, PNC Arena
AUGUST 2022
2 and 3 – Washington D.C., Capital One Arena
8, 9, 11, 12 and 14 – New York City, Madison Square Garden
FEBRUARY 2023
22 – Las Cruces, Pan American Center
24 – El Paso, Don Haskins Center
26 and 28 – Glendale, Gila River Arena
MARCH 2023
3 and 5 – Oakland, Oakland Arena
7 – Portland, Moda Center
9 – Tacoma, Tacoma Dome
11 – Vancouver, Pacific Coliseum
13 – Calgary, Scotiabank Saddledome
15 – Edmonton, Rogers Place
17 – Winnipeg, Canada Life Centre
19 and 20 – Minneapolis, Target Center
22 – Sioux Falls, Denny Sanford Premiere Center
28 – Kansas City, T-Mobile Center
30 – St. Louis, Enterprise Center
APRIL 2023
1 and 2 – Detroit, Little Caesars Arena