Rage Against The Machine become latest act to postpone tour over coronavirus fears

Rage Against The Machine have postponed the first part of their upcoming North American tour in response to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The recently reunited four-piece are the latest in a long list of artists including The Who, Billie Eilish and Pearl Jam who have been forced to alter their tour plans due to the virus outbreak.

In a statement issued on their Instagram page overnight, RATM confirmed the postponement of all of their upcoming headline tour dates between March 26 and May 20 — which they were due to take Run The Jewels on as support — “due to the current outbreak and ban on public gatherings”.

“The safety and health of those who come to our shows is of utmost importance to us,” the band added before confirming that, as it stands, their July and August headline dates are still on.

You can see the affected RATM North America tour dates below.

March

26 – Don Haskins Center, El Paso, TX

28 – Pan American Center, Las Cruces, NM

30 – Gila River Arena, Glendale, AZ

April

1 – Gila River Arena, Glendale, AZ

21 – Oakland Arena, Oakland, CA

23 – Oakland Arena, Oakland, CA

25 – Moda Center, Portland, OR

28 – Tacoma Dome, Tacoma, WA

May

1 – Pacific Coliseum At The PNE, Vancouver, BC

3 – Rogers Place, Edmonton, AB

5 – Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary, AB

7 – Bell MTS Place, Winnipeg, MB

9 – Denny Sanford Premier Center, Sioux Falls, SD

11 – Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

12 – Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

14 – Sprint Center, Kansas City, MO

16 – Enterprise Center, St Louis, MO

19 – United Center, Chicago, IL

20 – United Center, Chicago, IL

Rage’s upcoming headline slots at Coachella have already been moved after the festival was postponed until October following the outbreak of coronavirus.

As it stands, Rage’s headline slots at Reading & Leeds Festival in August are unaffected by the coronavirus outbreak, with festival organisers telling ticketholders this week that the events are currently “going ahead as planned”.