Rage Against The Machine postpone reunion tour until 2022

Rage Against The Machine have postponed their ‘Public Service Announcement’ tour with Run The Jewels until 2022 – see the new dates below.

The Zack de la Rocha-fronted group were initially due to hit the road between March and May 2020, with RTJ appearing as their support act. However, the tour became one of the first to be shelved as a result of the coronavirus crisis last March – and in May was rescheduled for summer 2021.

It has now been confirmed that Rage and Run The Jewels will head out next spring, with the stint set to kick off in El Paso, Texas on March 31, 2022. The tour will continue throughout April and May before resuming in East Troy, Wisconsin on July 9.

Further shows will follow in Chicago, Quebec City, Toronto, Cleveland and Washington DC. The two groups will round off proceedings with a five-night billing at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Tickets purchased for the previous dates will be honoured, while refunds are available at the point of purchase. You can see the full schedule in the above post.

Writing in a statement upon the tour’s postponement last May, the band said: “Rage Against the Machine will commence our tour at such a time when we are confident it will be safe for our fans.”

Rage, who last performed live in 2011, were due to headline last summer’s Reading & Leeds festivals before COVID forced the twin event’s cancellation. They are not featured on the revised line-up for 2021.

Last month, RATM bassist Tim Commerford claimed that the band would never perform socially distanced shows – saying they’d “never be one of these sellouts”.

“It’s stressful for me, just because I look at Rage and go, like, ‘Fuck, we rely on an audience,’” he explained. “You go to Rage shows to see the audience as much as to see the band, and we need that. We’re one of those bands that need that.”