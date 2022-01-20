Rage Against The Machine postpone selection of 2022 US tour dates

Rage Against The Machine have pushed back the start of their upcoming US tour with Run The Jewels, resulting in a number of dates being postponed.

Zack de la Rocha and co. were initially due to hit the road between March and May 2020, with RTJ appearing as their support act. However, the tour became one of the first to be shelved as a result of the coronavirus crisis in March 2020 – and in May was rescheduled for summer 2021.

It was then confirmed that the ‘Public Service Announcement’ tour would begin this spring, kicking off in El Paso, Texas on March 31, 2022.

This afternoon (January 20), Rage took to social media to announce they’ve pushed back the start of the tour to July 9 in East Troy, Wisconsin, resulting in the postponement of 19 shows from March 31 through May 23.

“The Rage Against The Machine ‘Public Service Announcement’ North American Tour with Run The Jewels will now start on July 9, 2022 in East Troy, Wisconsin,” the band wrote in a statement posted to Twitter.

“Headline shows scheduled for March 31, 2022 through May 23, 2022 will be postponed and rescheduled. All tickets for the moved dates will be honoured. For fans wishing to obtain a refund for the postponed dates, refunds are available for a 30-fay window from the point of purchase only, starting today.”

The band added that they would be back soon with the rescheduled dates. You can see the affected shows below.

Both Rage and RTJ will perform at this year‘s Reading & Leeds Festival alongside Arctic Monkeys, Bring Me The Horizon, Halsey, Dave, Megan Thee Stallion.

They’ve also been given top-billing at this year’s Rock en Seine, alongside fellow headliners Tame Impala, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Jamie xx and Kraftwerk.

Run The Jewels – comprising Killer Mike and El-P – will be touring the UK this June, with dates in London, Glasgow, Manchester and Birmingham. They will also perform at Barcelona’s Primavera Sound festival and Coachella.