Rage Against The Machine have rescheduled the entirety of their planned 2020 reunion tour due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dates set to take place through May had already been postponed in the wake of the global crisis, but the band have now confirmed the whole tour will take place in 2021 instead.

In a message on their official website and social media channels, they wrote: “Rage Against the Machine will commence our tour at such a time when we are confident it will be safe for our fans. The rerouted dates (heath and safety permitting) are below and YOUR TICKETS WILL BE HONOURED for the postponed shows.”

They added that they “respect” fans who want their money back in “this difficult time” and confirmed, “As of this weekend, ANYONE who wants a refund can begin the process at your point of purchase.”

The statement concluded: “We sincerely hope that each one of you and your families and friends stay safe and well and that music is bringing you solace and inspiration. We look forward to seeing you.”

The rescheduled dates will still see Rage Against The Machine supported by Run The Jewels and will kick off in El Paso, Texas on June 3. The full list of dates are as follows:

June 2021

3 – El Paso, TX, Don Haskins Center

5 – Las Cruces, NM, Pan American Center

7 – Glendale, AZ, Gila River Arena

8 – Glendale, AZ, Gila River Arena

11 – Oakland, CA, Oakland Arena

12 – Oakland, CA, Oakland Arena

15 – Portland, OR, Moda Center

17 – Tacoma, WA, Tacoma Dome

19 – Vancouver, BC, Pacific Coliseum At The PNE

21 – Edmonton, AB, Rogers Place

23 – Calgary, AB, Scotiabank Saddledome

25 – Winnipeg, MB, Bell Mts Place

July 2021

2 – Minneapolis, MN, Target Center

3 – Minneapolis, MN, Target Center

5 – Sioux Falls, SD, Denny Sanford Premier Center

7 – Kansas City, MO, Sprint Center

9 – St Louis, MO, Enterprise Center

10 – East Troy, WI, Alpine Valley Music Theatre

12 – Chicago, IL, United Center

13 – Chicago, IL, United Center

20 – Hamilton, ON, Firstontario Centre

22 – Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena

23 – Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena

26 – Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena

27 – Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena

29 – Buffalo, NY, Keybank Center

August 2021

6 – New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

7 – New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

9 – New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

10 – New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

12 – New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

14 – Washington DC, Capital One Arena

15 – Washington DC, Capital One Arena

17 – Raleigh, NC, PNC Arena

19 – Pittsburgh, PA, PPG Paints Arena

20 – Cleveland, OH, Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

A handwashing tutorial set to Rage Against The Machine’s ‘Killing In The Name’ went viral earlier this year as COVID-19 began to spread. The band’s official Twitter account also shared the visual aid, which offered lyrics to the classic song to help users make sure they washed their hands for 20 seconds.

“On this occasion, it’s best you do what they tell ya,” the band captioned the post.