Rage Against The Machine have been confirmed as headliners of this year’s Reading & Leeds Festival.
The political rock icons, who’ve also announced they will top the bill at France’s Rock en Seine festival alongside a host of other dates, are set to play Leeds festival on August 28 and close Reading festival on August 30.
Rage announced their comeback last November. Their new reunion show dates include two gigs at New York City’s Madison Square Garden (August 10-11) as well as a host of other festivals including Coachella (weekends of April 10 and April 17), Ireland’s Electric Picnic (September 4) and Lollapalooza Berlin (September 6).
Rage Against the Machine 2020 Tour Dates:
MARCH
26 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center
28 – Las Cruces, NM @ Pan American Center
30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena
APRIL
10 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
17 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
21 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
25 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
28 — Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
MAY
01 — Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum at the PNE
03 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
05 — Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
07 — Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place
09 — Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
11 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
14 — Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
16 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
19 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
23 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling
JUNE
19 — Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival
JULY
10 — East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre
13 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
17 — Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest
18 — Festival d’Été de Québec @ Festival d’Été de Québec
21 — Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre
23 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
27 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
29 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
31 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
AUGUST
02 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
04 — Washington DC @ Capital One Arena
07 — Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
10 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
11 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
28 — Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival
30 — Reading, UK @ Reading Festival
SEPTEMBER
01 — Paris, FR @ Rock En Seine Festival
04 — Stradbally Laois, IE @ Electric Picnic
06 — Berlin, DE @ Lollapalooza Berlin
08 — Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena
10 — Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena
Despite not playing since 2011, Rage’s guitarist Tom Morello, bassist Tim Commerford and drummer Brad Wilk have been active in the supergroup Prophets of Rage alongside members of Cypress Hill and rapper Chuck D.
The confirmation of their comeback last year is a marked contrast to comments Morello made earlier in 2019 when he urged fans not to “wait around” for their return.
