Rage Against The Machine have been confirmed as headliners of this year’s Reading & Leeds Festival.

The political rock icons, who’ve also announced they will top the bill at France’s Rock en Seine festival alongside a host of other dates, are set to play Leeds festival on August 28 and close Reading festival on August 30.

Rage announced their comeback last November. Their new reunion show dates include two gigs at New York City’s Madison Square Garden (August 10-11) as well as a host of other festivals including Coachella (weekends of April 10 and April 17), Ireland’s Electric Picnic (September 4) and Lollapalooza Berlin (September 6).

Rage Against the Machine 2020 Tour Dates:

MARCH

26 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

28 – Las Cruces, NM @ Pan American Center

30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena

APRIL

10 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

17 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

21 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

25 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

28 — Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

MAY

01 — Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum at the PNE

03 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

05 — Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

07 — Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place

09 — Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

11 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

14 — Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

16 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

19 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

23 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

JUNE

19 — Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival

JULY

10 — East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre

13 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

17 — Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest

18 — Festival d’Été de Québec @ Festival d’Été de Québec

21 — Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre

23 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

27 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

29 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

31 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

AUGUST

02 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

04 — Washington DC @ Capital One Arena

07 — Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

10 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

11 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

28 — Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival

30 — Reading, UK @ Reading Festival

SEPTEMBER

01 — Paris, FR @ Rock En Seine Festival

04 — Stradbally Laois, IE @ Electric Picnic

06 — Berlin, DE @ Lollapalooza Berlin

08 — Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena

10 — Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena

Despite not playing since 2011, Rage’s guitarist Tom Morello, bassist Tim Commerford and drummer Brad Wilk have been active in the supergroup Prophets of Rage alongside members of Cypress Hill and rapper Chuck D.

The confirmation of their comeback last year is a marked contrast to comments Morello made earlier in 2019 when he urged fans not to “wait around” for their return.

