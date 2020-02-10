Rage Against The Machine to headline Rock en Seine for first comeback European gig

Rage Against The Machine are returning to the live European circuit with a headline set at France’s Rock en Seine music festival.

The band, who have already announced a slew of reunion gigs this year across the US, are set to top the closing night at Paris’ Domaine National de Saint-Cloud on September 1, 2020. Run The Jewels are on support duties.

Rock en Seine festival returns August 29-September 1. The theme of its 18th edition is ‘Rock Your Body!’, a press release reveals, which will celebrate” all bodies, each and every one, no matter what its gender, age or morphology.” No other acts have been announced for the festival.

Rage announced their comeback last November. Among the dates for the reunion shows so far include a stop at El Paso on March 26 and Las Cruces and Phoenix on March 28 and March 30 respectively (details of venues to follow at a later date).

The political rockers will also headline Coachella music festival on the weekends of April 10 and April 17.

Despite not playing since 2011, Rage’s guitarist Tom Morello, bassist Tim Commerford and drummer Brad Wilk have been active in the supergroup Prophets of Rage alongside members of Cypress Hill and rapper Chuck D.

The confirmation of their comeback last year is a marked contrast to comments Morello made earlier in 2019 when he urged fans not to “wait around” for their return.

“There’s no news on the Rage Against The Machine front,” he told HardDrive online. “The times demand people standing up. That’s what I’m doing with my stuff, what Prophets Of Rage is doing. Don’t wait around for Rage Against The Machine. Form your own band and get it done.”

The band’s most recent record was 2000’s ‘Renegades’, which heard them cover tracks from the likes of Bob Dylan, The Rolling Stones and Bruce Springsteen.