Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello hits back at troll who questioned his political knowledge

Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello has shared an amusing exchange he once had with a troll who questioned his political knowledge.

Tweeting on Saturday (June 6), Morello shared a screenshot from a comments section interaction he had with fellow Instagram user @davez67 and captioned it “like shooting fish in a barrel.”

After being accused of being “another successful musician instantly [becoming] a political expert,” Morello deftly pointed out in defending his right to have a political opinion that he happened to be an honours grad in political science from Harvard University.

Like shooting fish in a barrel: pic.twitter.com/hxvZ6GgoH5 — Tom Morello (@tmorello) June 6, 2020

“One does not have to be an honours grad in political science from Harvard University to recognise the unethical and inhumane nature of this administration but well, I happen to be an honours grad in political science from Harvard University, so I can confirm that for you,” Morello wrote in reply.

The tweet has since garnered over 289,000 likes on Twitter.

Morello previously shared the interaction in an Instagram post back in December 2017 which he captioned “#HomeSchooling.”

Yesterday (June 7), Morello marked 10 years since Rage Against The Machine’s legendary Finsbury Park gig in London.

The free show was staged after the band’s ‘Killing In The Name’ beat the odds to become the UK’s Christmas Number 1 single in 2009 following a fan campaign.

“The band donated 100% of sales from the single to UK homeless charities and the show may go down as the greatest in the band’s history,” Morello wrote. “So today i suspect it won’t be hard find a worthy target or two & tell em: #FuckYouIWontDoWhatYouTellMe”