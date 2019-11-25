The band's only confirmed tour dates remain the previously announced US gigs and Coachella headline slots

A poster which claimed to announce a Rage Against The Machine world tour has been confirmed to be fake.

The LA four-piece announced their intention to reunite last month, with the band now set to play a trio of gigs in the US in March before a headline slot at Coachella 2020 across two weekends in April.

RATM fans have been hoping to hear news of further tour dates following that initial announcement, and a tour poster purportedly promising a world tour has been widely circulated online over the past 24 hours. Some even claimed to have seen the same poster on the band’s official Instagram account before it was hastily deleted.

However, an anonymous Australian-based “concert troll” has now told Wall of Sound that they were behind the fake poster.

“So, the insta was [Photo]shopped, the poster isn’t anything amazing but the Insta really sells it,” the person behind the poster told the publication. “I just changed the post count and time stamp of it haha.

“As far as why [I did it], I mean, I love a good troll hey. Plus how sick would it be if Rage did get their ass down here [Australia], and Splendour [festival] doesn’t seem too far out of the realm of possibility. Especially as it’s their 20th year.”

Following the news that RATM would be reforming in 2020, various members of Prophets of Rage confirmed that they had simultaneously disbanded the side project.