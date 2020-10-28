Rage Against The Machine share ‘The Battle Of Mexico City’ online to mark concert’s 21st anniversary

Rage Against The Machine have shared ‘The Battle Of Mexico City’ to streaming services to mark the classic concert’s 21st anniversary.

The live album was recorded at the Californian band’s show at Mexico City’s MX Palacio de Los Deportes on October 28, 1999, as part of ‘The Battle of Los Angeles Tour’. A VHS of the show was released in 2001, with a DVD following in 2002.

Marking the exact date they took to the stage 21 years ago, Rage have today uploaded the 15-song set to Spotify, Apple Music and other major music platforms. You can listen to it below.

The collection begins with ‘Testify’ and also includes live airings of ‘Bulls On Parade’, ‘Killing In The Name’ and ‘Township Rebellion’.

Meanwhile, Zack de la Rocha‘s remix of OutKast’s ‘B.O.B (‘Bombs Over Baghdad)’ was recently released ahead of a forthcoming reissue of ‘Stankonia’.

“Zack added an extra layer of grunge to a masterpiece,” OutKast’s Big Boi said of the remix in a statement. André 3000 added: “I’m a fan of the Rage sound so it was an honour to have them involved in a remix.”

Rage Against The Machine were set to headline Coachella 2020 back in April, but the dual-weekend event was cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis. It’s unclear as to whether Rage will fulfil their bill-topping appearance when the festival returns.